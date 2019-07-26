France's Macron to discuss Brexit with Britain's Johnson in coming weeks

26 July 2019 09:25 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Brexit with Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he has invited to visit in the next few weeks, an official from Macron’s Elysee office said on Friday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The two leaders spoke on Thursday, and Macron’s talks with Johnson would be in regard to the demands of the European Union about Brexit, the official added.

On entering Downing Street on Wednesday, Johnson set up a showdown with the EU by vowing to negotiate a new deal and threatening that, if the bloc refused, he would take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal.

One of the main areas of contention between Britain and the EU over the terms of Brexit has been the Irish backstop.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said this week there would be no withdrawal agreement or subsequent trade pact with Britain if it did not accept the backstop.

The backstop is an insurance policy to provisionally keep Britain in a customs union with the EU, pending a better solution, to prevent the return of a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also told Johnson this week that a divorce deal agreed by predecessor Theresa May last November was the best and only deal with the European Union.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Paris condemns recent missile launches by North Korea – Foreign Ministry
Europe 08:21
EU’s Juncker tells UK’s Johnson EU not going to revisit achieved deal on Brexit
Europe 01:39
France to deploy European missile defence in south of Turkey after first S-400s deliveries
Turkey 25 July 21:47
EU asks court to force Spain, Bulgaria to tackle air pollution
Other News 25 July 17:33
UK PM Johnson tells ministers: we are all committed to leaving EU by October 31
Other News 25 July 13:49
President Aliyev congratulates new UK PM Johnson
Politics 25 July 12:55
Latest
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 10:22
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:14
Singapore June industrial output drops less than forecast
Other News 10:05
EBRD, AIIB and BSTDB to allocate $350M for Turkey’s largest geothermal power plant
Oil&Gas 09:58
Competitions in eight kinds of sports to be held as part of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:56
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:55
Uzbekistan, Turkey to develop transportation by Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Economy 09:44
Azerbaijan Industry Bank's net profit declines more than 16 times
Finance 09:40
Turkmen refinery to buy drilling equipment via tender
Tenders 09:27