Brazil reports 770 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Thursday reported 770 deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the national count to 179,765, said the country's Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 53,347 new cases were confirmed, raising the nationwide tally to 6,781,799, said the ministry.

The southeastern state of Sao Paulo, the country's COVID-19 epicenter, has so far registered 43,661 deaths and 1,316,371 cases.

Brazil has recorded the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, following the United States and India.

Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency on Thursday granted temporary authorization for the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines.