Over 75 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, reports Johns Hopkins University
Over 75 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, the US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU) informed on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the JHU, a total of 75,084,964 COVID-19 cases have been documented in the world. Meanwhile, 1,665,008 people have died and 42,464,023 have recovered. The US ranks first on COVID-19 cases (17,214,177) and 310,792 coronavirus-related deaths. India documents 9,979,447 COVID-19 cases, 144,789 deaths and 9,520,827 recoveries. Brazil comes in third with 7,110,434 COVID-19 cases, 184,827 deaths and 6,301,023 recovered patients.
Latest
Optimization of customs tariffs to contribute to Azerbaijan’s transformation into Eurasia’s transport and logistics hub
Azerbaijan to make every effort to turn Shusha into developed historical city - State Committee Urban Planning
Declaration on ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan mediated by Russia under consistent implementation – Russian president
Declaration on Karabakh conflict to contribute to establishment of long-term peace in region - President of Kazakhstan
Resolution of Karabakh conflict crucial for ensuring sustainable dev't throughout CIS - President of Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani president takes part in video conference meeting of Council of Heads of State of CIS (PHOTO)