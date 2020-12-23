Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony next year to be simplified due to COVID-19

Organizers of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan announced today their decision to hold simplified, but very spectacular, opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming Games due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Following the postponement of the Games in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 and the accompanying disruptions, we are working to deliver Opening and Closing Ceremonies that will be in tune with the situation next summer," according to a statement posted on the official website of Tokyo2020 website.

"The ceremonies will still be a great celebration to be enjoyed by the athletes and watching world but will likely take a simpler and more restrained approach designed to reflect the overall simplification of the Games and the potential need to still consider COVID-19 countermeasures," the statement said.

The IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the Olympic and Paralympic tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

Addressing an on-line IOC session in July, Yoshiro Mori stated that all venues and the schedule of competitions would remain unchanged for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.