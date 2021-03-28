One dead, multiple wounded in stabbing at Vancouver-area library

One person is dead and multiple others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library in an affluent Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and a suspect, who apparently acted alone, was taken into custody, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Canada’s Global News reported one death, citing homicide police, who were not immediately available to confirm. No details were provided.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said “multiple victims” were stabbed inside and outside the North Vancouver Library and that one suspect was in custody.

It “appears this was a lone suspect,” the RCMP said on Twitter, adding that it was still looking for “potential additional victims.”

Amy Robertson of B.C. Emergency Health Services said six people were taken to the hospital and that she was unable to release details on their condition, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) reported earlier.