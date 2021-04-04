After testing positive for COVID-19 Argentine president stresses importance of vaccines

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, is convinced that he would have felt much worse if he had not been vaccinated, he told the Infobae news website, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The vaccine works. It must be administered. If I had not had the vaccine, I would have felt very bad now," said Fernandez, who received the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in January.

Fernandez said he had no symptoms.

"The blood test and the [blood] oxygen saturation level showed good results, so Federico (Federico Saavedra, the president’s personal physician - TASS) told me that I could walk and cycle in a mask," Fernandez said.

Early on Saturday, the Argentine leader wrote on Twitter that he had taken an antigen test after having a headache and slight fever. The test was positive. The president has taken two more tests to confirm the diagnosis and identify the virus’ strain.