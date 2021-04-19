‘Lift embargo on vaccine raw material exports’: SII’s Poonawalla requests US President Biden

As Covid-19 cases in India continue to rise steadily, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday appealed to US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on export of raw materials needed to manufacture vaccines out of the United States so that vaccine production can be fast-tracked.

Tagging Biden on Twitter, Poonawalla wrote, “Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up. Your administration has the details.”