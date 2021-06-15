Gunmen kill 10 in central Nigeria

Nigerian police on Monday confirmed 10 people were killed at a local bar attacked by gunmen in the country's central state of Plateau,Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the unknown gunmen in a van stormed the bar in a village of Jos South local government area of the state, shooting indiscriminately at the patrons, said Ubah Ogaba, a spokesperson for the police in Plateau.

Ogaba said in a statement personnel of the police and military immediately swung into action to go in search of gunmen and arrest them.