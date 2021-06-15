Gunmen kill 10 in central Nigeria
Nigerian police on Monday confirmed 10 people were killed at a local bar attacked by gunmen in the country's central state of Plateau,Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The incident took place on Sunday night when the unknown gunmen in a van stormed the bar in a village of Jos South local government area of the state, shooting indiscriminately at the patrons, said Ubah Ogaba, a spokesperson for the police in Plateau.
Ogaba said in a statement personnel of the police and military immediately swung into action to go in search of gunmen and arrest them.
Latest
More than 30,000 hectares of land were supplied with water from Sugovushan reservoir after Patriotic war - President Aliyev
Kazakhstan has great potential to increase export of processed goods to Lithuania - Ministry of Trade