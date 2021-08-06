This road at 19,300 ft in Ladakh is world's highest motorable road

The Border Roads Organisation, which functions under the Union ministry of defence, has constructed the highest motorable road in India, smashing the previous record held by Bolivia. The road is at the height of 19,300 feet and it passes through Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh. It is a black-topped, 52-kilometre road which connects many important towns in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh, the ministry said in a statement.

As the ministry said, the altitude of this road is higher than the base camps of Mount Everest as the South Base Camp in Nepal is situated at an altitude of 17,598 ft, while the North Base Camp in Tibet is at 16,900 feet. This road is much above the altitude of Siachen Glacier which is at 17,700 ft.

The road offers an alternative direct route connecting Chisumle and Demchok from Leh and will be of great significance to promote tourism in Ladakh.

"Infrastructure development in such harsh and tough terrain is extremely challenging. During the winter, the temperature dips to -40 degrees and the oxygen level at this altitude is almost 50 per cent less than at normal places. The BRO has achieved the feat due to the grit and resilience of its personnel who work in treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions," the defence ministry said in its statement.