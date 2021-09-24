PM Modi discusses scope of investment with Qualcomm CEO in Washington

With the aim of making India a global innovation hub, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon and discussed a slew of issues including electronics, telecom manufacturing and various measures to strengthen the innovation ecosystem.



This is part of series of meeting that Prime Minister Modi will undertake with select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India. Aside from Qualcomm head, Prime Minister is slated to meet the leadership of Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar.

“Toward making India a global innovation hub! PM @narendramodi in conversation with @cristianoamon, CEO @Qualcomm on investment opportunities in hi-tech sectors in India. Discussed recent electronics & telecom manufacturing PLI schemes; & measures to strengthen innovation ecosystem,” said Official Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs.