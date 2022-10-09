5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off western Indonesia

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's western province of Banten on Sunday with no preliminary reports of damages or casualties, a weather agency and officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The tremor was also felt in nearby province of West Java and the country's capital of Jakarta, said the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

The quake occurred at 17:02 Jakarta time (1202 GMT), with the epicenter at 26 km southwest of the Banten province's district of Lebak and 12 km under the seabed, the agency said.

It said the quake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

Spokesperson of the Indonesian Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Abdul Muhari said that there were no initial reports of damages or casualties, but the risk assessment of the impact of the quake is still underway.

"So far, we have not received information about the houses or buildings damaged. But (our personnel) are still checking the impacts of the quake," he told Xinhua by phone.

In Banten province, the tremor was felt but in a short time, said Nana Suryana, head of the operational unit of the provincial disaster management agency.

So far there were no houses or buildings damaged or people injured after the quake. However, the assessment of the quake's impact was still underway, the official told Xinhua via phone.