Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC coach outranks head coaches of German and Italian clubs in rating

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The position in the ranking of Azerbaijani coach Gurban Gurbanov, who is among the 500 most influential specialists on the planet, has changed.

The head coach of Qarabag rose to 134th place in the world ranking. The 52-year-old specialist rose four positions with 1671 points. He left behind Markus Gisdol (Samsunspor, Turkiye), Davide Bellardini (Sassuolo, Italy), Pellegrino Matarazzo (Hoffenheim, Germany), and Jess Thorup (Augsburg, Germany).

The Montenegrin head coach, Neftchi Miodrag Bojović, is 195th on the list with 1616 points. He retained his position on the previous list.

To note, the rating is headed by the coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, with 2230 points.

