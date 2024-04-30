Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenian parliament rebuffs opposition's contra-delimitation and demarcation initiative

Politics Materials 30 April 2024 20:26 (UTC +04:00)
Rana Abdurahmanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Armenian Parliament refused to debate the opposition Hayastan faction's project opposing delimitation and demarcation, Trend reports.

MPs of the ruling faction voted against including this opposition project on the parliament's agenda.

According to the information, this project was presented by MP Artur Khachatryan.

To note, the previous appeal of the Armenian opposition regarding demarcation was rejected on April 11.

Tags:
