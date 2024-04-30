Meeting with Deputy Chairman of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine held at Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Bahruz Mammadov has met with the delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Elena Kondratyuk, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

Bahruz Mammadov informed the delegation about the creation of the Agency, the directions of its activities, the scale of the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan, the victims of mines, the difficulties created by mines during restoration and construction work carried out in territories liberated from occupation, as well as large-scale humanitarian demining operations.

He noted that demining the liberated territories is one of the main priorities of the Great Return program.

Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Elena Kondratyuk thanked for the information provided, especially noting the activities carried out to restore the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. She emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Agency in the field of humanitarian demining, given that Ukrainian territories are heavily contaminated with mines.

During the meeting, there were also exchanged views on other bilateral issues.