Rafah operation could lead to dangerous escalation in Middle East - UN SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. If Israel carries out a military operation in Rafah, it will be a dangerous escalation of the Middle East conflict and will have serious consequences for the entire region, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Trend reports.

He said hostilities in Rafah would be an unbearable escalation that would result in the deaths of thousands of civilians and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

"The consequences for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip will be devastating. I urge everyone with influence over Israel to do everything they can to prevent this from happening," Guterres noted.