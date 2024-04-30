Azerbaijan and Armenia confirm participation in negotiations in Almaty - Kazakhstan's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijan and Armenia have confirmed their participation in the negotiations in Almaty, the spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aybek Smadiyarov said, Trend reports.

According to him, the date of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty will be announced additionally.

Meanwhile, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev told reporters earlier that Yerevan had not yet confirmed its participation in the talks.

To note, earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered a platform for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel