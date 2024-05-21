Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with newly appointed Ukrainian ambassador

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with newly appointed Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev on May 21, 2024, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as regional security issues.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his activities.

Furthermore, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries in the spheres of economy, trade, energy security, transportation and communications, humanitarian, and other spheres.

Referring to the preparatory works for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, Minister Bayramov noted that COP29 may contribute to the development of relations between the countries with the inclusion of the issue of combating climate change in the agenda of cooperation.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude for the warm reception and noted that he would spare no efforts to further develop relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. Additionally, gratitude was expressed during the meeting for the constant support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and the humanitarian aid provided.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

