Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign number of documents on co-op

GUBA, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan inked several cooperation agreements, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Guba.

Specifically, the following documents were signed:

1. Memorandum of understanding between Termez (Uzbekistan) and Bilasuvar (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas;

2. Memorandum of understanding between Namangan (Uzbekistan) and Mingachevir (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas;

3. Memorandum of understanding between Gulistan (Uzbekistan) and Fuzuli (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel