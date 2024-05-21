Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign number of documents on co-op

Economy Materials 21 May 2024 14:12 (UTC +04:00)
Aydan Alasgarli
GUBA, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan inked several cooperation agreements, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Guba.

Specifically, the following documents were signed:

1. Memorandum of understanding between Termez (Uzbekistan) and Bilasuvar (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas;

2. Memorandum of understanding between Namangan (Uzbekistan) and Mingachevir (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas;

3. Memorandum of understanding between Gulistan (Uzbekistan) and Fuzuli (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas.

