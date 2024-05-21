Heydar Aliyev Center to host Italian sculptor's exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Heydar Aliyev Center is gearing up to unveil magnificent sculptural pieces with the opening of Italian sculptor Gianfranco Meggiato's personal exhibition, "Dare forma all’invisibile" (Shaping the invisible), on May 23, featuring approximately 40 of his works, some of which were specially created for the Baku exhibition, will be showcased to the public for the first time and will run until October 26, Trend reports.

The exposition will span across the park area of the center, its foyer, and the exhibition hall. A towering sculpture, standing at 6 meters high and named "Germination," will hold a prominent position in front of the center, carrying profound symbolism. It conveys the idea that "Unless humanity embraces the concepts of unity and brotherhood to dissolve dualism, recognizing ourselves as leaves on a single tree, cells of one organism, and parts of one whole, peace and respect for our environment will remain unattainable."

Gianfranco Meggiato, born in 1963 in Venice, a city renowned for hosting the prestigious International Art Exhibition Biennale, regarded as the global stage for contemporary art, has deep roots in this artistic milieu. Meggiato honed his craft in sculpture at the State Institute of Art in Venice, and at the tender age of 16, he began showcasing his creations. His sculptures are imbued with a profound sense of structure, mirroring the labyrinthine journey of self-discovery and exploration of the human psyche.

Moreover, Meggiato's sculptures have graced exhibitions not only in Italy but also in numerous countries, including the US, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, UAE, UK, China, Denmark, France, India, Switzerland, Spain, Kuwait, Monaco, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Ukraine, and others, adorning iconic locations worldwide.

His works have found their way into stage productions, notably in Bizet's "Carmen" opera, staged at Italy's archaeological park Scolacium, where his sculptures formed the backdrop. Recognized for his adept fusion of antiquity and modernity in sculptural installations, Meggiato was honored with the ICOMOS-UNESCO prize for his creations, celebrated for their impactful performance and aesthetic allure.

