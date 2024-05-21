Many Azerbaijani entrepreneurs work in Uzbekistan - official

GUBA, Azerbaijan, May 21. The number of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan is 200, and 70 Uzbek entrepreneurs work in Azerbaijan, President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan (ASK) Mammad Musayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the fourth meeting of the Uzbek-Azerbaijani Business Council in Guba.

"We should focus our efforts on increasing the number of entrepreneurs in our countries, and we have great prospects for this," he said.

According to Musayev, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan last year amounted to $178.8 million. He noted that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan should increase the level of trade turnover.

"We should also expand the sectors of cooperation between our states, and in particular in industrial production, the banking sector, and so on. There are great opportunities for this, including the appropriate business climate," Musayev added.

