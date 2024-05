Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The “List of permits, the receipt of which is not required to carry out relevant work in the activity areas of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan”, was approved, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The country's Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.