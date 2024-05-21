I am sure that all agreements reached with President Raisi will be implemented - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. I am sure that all the agreements reached will be implemented because they are based on the interests of the people of Iran and Azerbaijan, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as he visited the Embassy of Iran today, Trend reports.

"As you are aware, we were together for more than two hours just before this tragedy occurred. During the bilateral meeting, which lasted more than an hour, many important issues were discussed. The future directions of the development of Iran-Azerbaijan relations were reaffirmed and the strong political will of both sides was demonstrated again. At the same time, we had a broad exchange of views on specific infrastructure projects and made important decisions. I am confident that those who participated in that meeting will convey this to the new leadership of Iran. I am sure that all the agreements reached will be implemented because they are based on the interests of the people of Iran and Azerbaijan. We expressed our firm determination during the conversation with the late President Raisi that from now on there would be a significant number of large projects, both bilaterally and multilaterally," said President Ilham Aliyev.