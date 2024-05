BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. First Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Marta Matrai is expected to visit Azerbaijan, said Tahir Taghi-Zadeh, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Hungary, Trend reports.

"Was privileged to be received by the First Deputy Speaker of Hungarian National Assembly Marta Matrai in the preparations for her visit to Azerbaijan and have a comprehensive discussion about the current level of bilateral relations," Taghi-Zadeh wrote on his page on X.