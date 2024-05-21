Azerbaijan bans use of number of toxic substances

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan has banned the use and circulation of 238 highly toxic substances, aligning with the best international practices to protect public health and the environment, chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli said during the “Towards a Green World” Plant Health Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the "Coordination Commission on the Coordination of Activities of State Bodies in Ensuring the Safe Operation of Potentially Hazardous Facilities," established by Presidential Order No. 3488 on September 24, 2022, based on studies and proposals by the Agency, approved the "Action Plan for Eliminating Existing Problems in Areas of Azerbaijan Contaminated with Unusable and Prohibited Pesticides and Agrochemicals."

“To implement the measures outlined in the plan, working groups composed of representatives from relevant structures conducted preliminary assessments to determine the residual amounts of unusable and banned pesticides and agrochemicals at 14 sites across 11 districts. Monitoring revealed approximately 5,088 cubic meters of unusable substances and contaminated soil at 11 sites. The work in this direction continues,” the official added.

To note, in line with the President of Azerbaijan's decree declaring 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” and marking the International Day of Plant Health, the Plant Health Forum titled “Towards a Green World” kicked off in Baku.

The forum, scheduled to take place on May 21–22, aims to create a platform for collaboration on protecting plants and plant products from pests, promoting plant health through pest control, and expanding production. It also seeks to ensure the safe trade of plants and plant products, enhance global food security, and conserve biodiversity. Participants include national plant health institutions, regional and international organizations, government agencies, and experts.

