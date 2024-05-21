Azerbaijani chess player takes fifth place at tournament in UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Sharjah Masters chess tournament continues in the UAE, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

In the eighth round, a double Azerbaijani-Iranian confrontation was observed:

Aydin Suleymanly tied with Amin Tabatabae, and Magomed Muradli lost to Parham Magsudlu. At the same time, Teymur Radjabov tied and Eltaj Safarli lost.

Suleymanli scored 5.5 points and took fifth place. He is half a point behind the leaders. Muradli has 4.5 points, he took 15th place. Radjabov is in 40th position (4 points), and Safarli is in 55th position (3.5).

Eighth round pairings:

Amin Tabatabae (Iran) - Aydin Suleymanli 0.5:0.5

Parham Maghsudlu (Iran) - Magomed Muradli 1:0

Teymur Radjabov - Felix Bloberger (Austria) 0.5:0.5

Samuel Sevyan (USA) - Eltaj Safarli 1:0