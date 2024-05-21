Georgia shares top trading partners in 4M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The trade turnover between Georgia and Russia from January through April 2024 amounted to over $836 million, which is 1.5 percent less year-on-year, Trend reports.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Russia is Georgia's second-largest trading partner.

In these four months, Russia's share of Georgia's external trade was 12.7 percent. Exports from Georgia to Russia during this period exceeded $230 million, marking a 1.9-percent year-on-year rise, while imports from Russia totaled more than $606 million - down 2.7 percent.

Türkiye was Georgia's top trading partner in the reporting period of 2024, with a trade volume of nearly $965 million, which is 3.6 percent higher compared to the same period last year. China ranked third, with trade turnover exceeding $497 million, up 0.5 percent. The US followed with nearly $480 million, Azerbaijan with over $400 million, and Germany with more than $336 million.

Georgia's total foreign trade turnover from January through April 2024 exceeded $6.5 billion, a 2.7-percent decrease. Exports were over $1.7 billion, down 10.1 percent, while imports surpassed $4.8 billion, up 0.3 percent. The negative trade balance for the first four months of 2024 exceeded $3 billion.