Small HPP launched in Kyrgyzstan's Talas

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov participated in the inauguration of the Bala-Saruu small hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Talas region, Trend reports.

According to the president's press service, during the ceremony, Zhaparov reminded the public that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bala-Saruu HPP took place in August 2021. At that time, experts predicted that the construction of such a plant would take three years.

"We managed to complete the construction of the hydroelectric power plant in less than three years, including the design phase. Bala-Saruu is the first state project for building a small hydroelectric power plant since Kyrgyzstan gained independence. This project opens new opportunities for the sector and positively impacts the country's economic development. It also strengthens the trust of our people and the international community in our government," Zhaparov said.

He also noted that, in the past, the construction of state facilities often relied on loans from international donors, with construction carried out by foreign companies.

The president emphasized that the feasibility study for the Bala-Saruu HPP was updated by the research institute under the Ministry of Energy to meet modern requirements, and the construction work was carried out by domestic companies.

A total of 2.8 billion soms ($31.747 million) was allocated for the project's implementation, including contributions from the Kyrgyz-Russian Development Fund.

The Bala-Saruu HPP was built at the lower reach of the Kirov reservoir with three generators, providing a total capacity of 25 megawatts. The plant's average annual electricity production is 92 million kWh, which will meet the electricity needs of 19,000 residents in two districts of the Talas region.