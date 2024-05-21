Azerbaijan approves bridge operation guidelines for Samur-Yarag-Gazmalar checkpoints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The rules of operation of the road bridge over the Samur River in the area of Samur - Yarag-Gazmalar checkpoints across the Russian-Azerbaijani state border have been approved, Trend reports.

At today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, a draft law on approval of the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the order of operation and maintenance of the road bridge across the Samur River in the area of “Yarag-Gazmalar" (Russian Federation) - "Samur" (Republic of Azerbaijan) checkpoints across the Russian-Azerbaijani state border and approaches to it was submitted for discussion.

Additionally, it was noted that the agreement will make an important contribution to developing relations between the two countries.

Following the discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved.

