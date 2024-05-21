Bakcell CEO met students of the Heydar Aliyev Modern Educational Complex (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Students from the Heydar Aliyev Modern Educational Complex (MTK) participated in an engaging panel discussion with Bakcell, the biggest private telecommunication company in the country.

The roundtable discussion on "The Role of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Education" was attended by Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller, MTK CEO Aygun Mikayilova, and school students. An interesting discussion on the role of innovation and cutting-edge technologies in modern education was held.

"I was delighted to meet here today with Azerbaijan's educated youth. As an organization that represents innovation, we are pleased to see students passionate about technology and innovation. We have many things in common with the younger generation, the most important of which is our commitment to innovation," said Klaus Mueller.

"In addition to developing the academic potential of our students, we work to discover their talents in other areas. Receiving the latest technological innovations from a company like Bakcell is a great success for our investment-oriented students. On behalf of our school, I would like to thank the management of Bakcell for today’s interesting panel discussion," said Aygun Mikayilova.

Ardi, an AI-powered humanoid robot by Bakcell, also attended the meeting with the students. Following the panel discussion, students asked questions to Bakcell management and Ardi and discussed advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and its application in the field of education.

In the end, the management team of the company visited the school's STEAM laboratory. The projects prepared by the students using advanced technologies, along with the laboratory's state-of-the-art provisions, attracted the attention of Bakcell management.