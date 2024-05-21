Shirvanshahs palace complex displays samples of jewelry art of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The opening ceremony of the "Treasures" museum exposition dedicated to jewelry and numismatics samples in Azerbaijan was held in the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex of the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve on May 21 with the support of AzerGold CJSC, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Board of Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Shahin Seyidzade spoke at the opening ceremony and stated that this museum exposition in the Palace Complex of Shirvanshahs (it is included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List) is of great importance in terms of familiarizing visitors with ancient jewelry traditions and the numismatic heritage of the country.

"Many exhibits are presented for the first time, they cover the period from ancient times to the 20th century. This is our material and cultural heritage, including a bronze belt from the 2nd millennium BC," Seyidzade said.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Head of the Board of Directors of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibragimov emphasized that such an exposition concerning national jewelry art is being demonstrated for the first time.

"At this exhibition, along with antiquities, modern (gift) state coins made by CJSC with the help of the latest technologies are also presented. Thus, it is possible to follow the development of jewelry art and industry in Azerbaijan. This exhibition is a tribute to respect and reverence for national and cultural values, and on the other hand, a demonstration that in the modern world, it is necessary to preserve and popularize national jewelry traditions of the past," Ibrahimov said.

He expressed confidence that the exposition would be of interest not only to residents but also to tourists.

Ibrahimov noted that the CJSC has produced various pieces of gold (10 collections) and silver (three collections) since 2019.

"We released a commemorative coin dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 2023," the AzerGold head noted.

The event also included the presentation of a new collection of gold coins from "AzerGold" dedicated to Icherisheher.

