Heathrow Airport shares post dedicated to AZAL

Economy Materials 21 May 2024 14:07 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Heathrow/Facebook

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The largest international airport in London, Heathrow, has shared a post on its Facebook page dedicated to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Trend reports.

"With its blend of Western and Eastern influences, Azerbaijan is a uniquely fascinating country with tons to explore, and AZAL - Azerbaijan Airlines is ready to be your guide," the post says.

The post notes that, with 3 direct flights from Heathrow, Azerbaijan Airlines' business class in their 787-8 combines efficiency, convenience, and comfort for a more relaxed trip.

