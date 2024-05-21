Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to mutually recognize qualification diplomas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Qualification diplomas of crew members of sea vessels will be mutually recognized between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani parliament's plenary meeting has discussed the Azerbaijani draft law on approval of the “Agreement between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan on the mutual recognition of qualification diplomas of crew members of sea vessels”.

The discussion was followed by putting the document to a vote and its approval.

