Iran elects new chairman of council of experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani has been elected chairman of Iran's Council of Experts, Trend reports.

The 93-year-old Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani, who received 55 out of 83 votes, will head the Council of Experts for two years. Ayatollah Sayyed Hashim Husseini Bushehri and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi were elected as his deputies.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in the helicopter crash, was the first vice chairman of the Council.

Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani will succeed 97-year-old Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, whose term has ended.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel