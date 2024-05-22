Azerbaijani judoka brings home gold medal of World Championships (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 22 May 2024 01:19 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Idman.biz

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), who won a gold medal at the World Judo Championships held in the capital of the UAE Abu Dhabi, returned to his homeland, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the athlete was met by family members and the sports community.

11 years later, the anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the World Championships. The Azerbaijani judoka defeated all his rivals and rose to the top of the podium.

The last time this title was won by Elkhan Mamedov in 2013.

