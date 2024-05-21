Azerbaijani parliament honors memory of Iranian president, other helicopter crash victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Parliament in Azerbaijan has announced a minute of silence for the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian, and other accompanying officials in a helicopter crash, Trend reports.

The parliamentary speaker Sahiba Gafarova wished patience to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as the friendly and brotherly Iranian people, in connection with their bereavement.

She, on her own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani MPs, expressed deep condolences to Iran.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

