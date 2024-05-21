Bulgartransgaz finalizes crucial public procurement related to Vertical Gas Corridor concept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Bulgartransgaz EAD has successfully finalized the most important public procurement related to the implementation of the Vertical Gas Corridor concept, Trend reports via the company.

This procurement covers spatial planning, investment design, procurement of necessary materials and equipment, construction, and commissioning of new sites to expand Bulgartransgaz EAD's gas transmission infrastructure.

The open procedure under the Public Procurement Act aims to increase capacities at the Kulata/Sidirokastro and Negru Voda/Kardam interconnection points, in compliance with a decision by the National Assembly on 14 March 2024 regarding the initiative by gas transmission operators from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Moldova for a Vertical Corridor.

The public procurement is divided into three lots with a total estimated value of BGN 586,669,410.00 (five hundred eighty-six million six hundred sixty-nine thousand four hundred ten), excluding VAT, following Bulgarian and European legislation. Three associations submitted tenders for each lot, all of which were admitted after compliance checks. The contractor selection was based on the Methodology for comprehensive evaluation in the participation documentation, with the selected consortium for each lot offering the most economically advantageous bid according to the "optimal quality/price ratio" criterion.

For Lot No. 1, the consortium DZZD HILL INTERNATIONAL - GBS 1 offered BGN 131,777,777.00 (one hundred thirty-one million seven hundred seventy-seven thousand seven hundred seventy-seven), excluding VAT.

For Lot No. 2, DZZD NEGRU VODA KARDAM 2024 proposed BGN 99,976,450.00 (ninety-nine million nine hundred seventy-six thousand four hundred fifty), excluding VAT.

For Lot No. 3, DZZD HILL INTERNATIONAL - GBS 3 offered BGN 353,222,222.00 (three hundred fifty-three million two hundred twenty-two thousand two hundred twenty-two), excluding VAT. All prices are within the estimated value for each respective lot.

