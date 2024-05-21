Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye to establish joint online commercial platform

GUBA, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to establish a joint online commercial platform, Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov said during the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Guba today, Trend reports.

“This will be a commercial platform where businessmen can easily find each other, both in terms of making trade transactions and jointly initiating investment projects,” he emphasized.

According to him, by launching the online platform, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will be able to create an additional tool allowing entrepreneurs from the two countries to find the right partners and generate new trade and economic cooperation projects.

To note, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from January through March 2024 totaled $142 million. The two countries' economies have enough potential for mutual trade indicators to reach $1 billion in the coming years.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel