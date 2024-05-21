Iran reveals details of farewell ceremonies for its president, his burial place

Photo: Official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will be buried at the Imam Reza Mausoleum in Mashhad, according to the committee organizing the funeral ceremony for Raisi and his accompanying officials, who died in a helicopter crash, Trend reports.

Today, at 09:30 (GMT +7) in Tabriz city (East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran), a farewell ceremony will take place from Shohada Square to Mosalla.

At 16:00, in Qom Province, located in northern Iran, a farewell ceremony will be held at the shrine.

At 21:00, at Imam Khomeini's worship site in Tehran, a farewell ceremony will be organized.

On May 22, a farewell ceremony for the President of Iran with the participation of high-ranking foreign delegations will take place in Tehran.

On May 23, in South Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran, at 8:00 local time, a farewell ceremony for the President of Iran will take place.

At 12:00 on May 23, in the city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, in northeastern Iran, a farewell ceremony and funeral will be held at the Imam Reza mausoleum.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel