Maersk stresses need for simplified procedures, digitalization along Middle Corridor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The coordination and cooperation among all member states of the Middle Corridor are essential, Irakli Danelia, Central Asia and Caucasus Region Business Development Manager at Maerks, told Trend.

"We welcome any initiative that promotes smooth coordination within the journey along the Middle Corridor. This will help streamline administrative and paper-based processes, reducing potential delays during cargo transit at border crossings and customs checkpoints in each country. As a multi-modal corridor, it is inherently complex. Therefore, any additional facilitation and simplification of processes will advance its development," he said.

According to Danelia, simplifying these administrative procedures is crucial.

"Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia are actively working on improving the Middle Corridor. However, none of these countries can address issues independently. The Middle Corridor involves multiple countries, making coordination vital for achieving tangible results for the economic benefit of all," he pointed out.

Maersk representative noted that the Middle Corridor will establish a strong position in the West-East and vice versa logistical system, facilitating seamless trade between regions.

"As a global logistics company, we are dedicated to supporting digitalization worldwide. Over the past two years, we have been actively integrating digital solutions into our platforms across different regions. Currently, we are focused on developing end-to-end solutions, meaning that we will handle cargo delivery from the origin of a product, e.g. a factory or farm, to its final destination, be it in Kazakhstan or any other Central Asian country. As Maersk, our focus is exclusively on delivering containerized cargoes. Therefore, we collaborate with cargo owners, transport, and logistical companies locally to handle already containerized cargo. Additionally, we are actively encouraging exporters in the region to containerize and convert their bulk commodities, highlighting the advantages of containerization," he concluded.