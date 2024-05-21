Energy working group meeting between Azerbaijan and Pakistan debuts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Pakistan has invited Azerbaijan to take part in projects related to oil, gas, and renewable energy sources (RES), Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov and Special Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Pakistan (Oil Department) Bushra Aman recognized the existence of broad opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas of the economy.

Abbasov reminded of the importance of the implementation of the "Agreement on Energy Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

The co-chair of the Joint Working Group on Energy Bushra Aman expressed confidence that cooperation between SOCAR and the oil and gas companies of Pakistan will continue successfully.

Following the meeting, the protocol of the 1st meeting of the Joint Working Group on Energy was signed.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Energy and Economy, SOCAR, the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and the Azerbaijan Investment Company, as well as the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan to Pakistan and Pakistan to Azerbaijan.

