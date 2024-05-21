Turkmenistan explores inter-parliamentary collaboration with Russia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 21. Turkmenistan and Russia discussed the deepening of inter-parliamentary ties and the intensification of joint work within the framework of various formats of cooperation, Trend reports.

According to official information, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Russia Esen Aydogdyev and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev.

During the meeting, Konstantin Kosachev stressed Russia's interest in expanding contacts with Muslim states, including through participation in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He expressed his intention to give additional momentum to regular meetings of the heads of parliaments of the two countries, as well as to intensify work within the framework of the 'Ashgabat format' - the interparliamentary platform of the countries of Central Asia and Russia.

For his part, Ambassador Esen Aydogdyev noted that, on behalf of Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Turkmen side will actively contribute to the further development of interparliamentary relations with Russia.

Meanwhile, interparliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia is actively developing, which contributes to strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties between the two countries.

Parliamentarians can effectively interact on various issues and harmonize legislative bases through regular delegation visits, joint meetings, and experience exchange, which improves conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthens friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Russia.