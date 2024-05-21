Iran announces date of presidential election

Photo: The official information portal of the 1st Vice President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A presidential election in Iran will be held on June 28, Trend reports.

In this regard, a meeting was held the day before with Iran's First Vice President, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, and Parliament Chairman Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The meeting discussed holding the presidential election following Article 131 of Iran's Constitution, which requires elections within 50 days.

It was decided that candidate registration would occur from May 30 to June 3, with campaigning scheduled from June 12 to June 27.

Additionally, Article 131 stipulates that if the president dies, is removed from office, resigns, or is incapacitated for more than two months, the first vice president temporarily assumes presidential duties with the Supreme Leader's approval, and a new president must be elected within 50 days.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

