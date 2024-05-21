Azerbaijan's economy minister invites Uzbek colleagues to Baku to attend COP29

GUBA, Azerbaijan, May 21. COP29, the next UN climate conference, will be held in Baku in November, and Azerbaijan is committed to protecting the environment Azerbaijan's choice to host COP29 demonstrates its active role in developing global discussions on climate change and sustainable development, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Guba, Trend reports.

"We consider important the participation of our Uzbek colleagues at this unique platform in terms of significance, scale, and connection with this event; we once again invite them to Baku," the minister emphasized.

To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan will host the event in November this year.

