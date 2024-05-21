Russia ready to provide expert support to Iran on helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Russia is ready to provide expert assistance in investigating the causes of the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, if needed by Iranian partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Trend reports.

"If our colleagues have a need, then we are ready to do everything to provide them with expert support, expert assistance in identifying the true causes of this disaster," Putin said.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.