BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. One more prestigious tournament has been entrusted to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The capital, Baku, will host the World Mini Football Championship in 2025.

To note, the last World Championship was in 2023 in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. This competition placed our national team fourth.

