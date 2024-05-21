Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 18 currency prices increased, while 18 fell compared to May 20.
As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,612 rials, while on May 20, one euro was 45,752 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on May 21
|
Rial on May 20
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,362
|
52,070
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
46,166
|
46,196
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
3,926
|
3,845
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,929
|
3,811
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,114
|
5,998
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
505
|
504
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,867
|
136,199
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,088
|
15,081
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
26,905
|
27,177
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,386
|
5,362
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,107
|
109,088
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,851
|
30,560
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,667
|
25,754
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,309
|
2,198
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,305
|
1,289
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
464
|
455
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,206
|
3,207
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
28,030
|
26,974
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,704
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,172
|
30,852
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
35,842
|
38,268
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,401
|
1,391
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,499
|
31,462
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,703
|
8,642
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,806
|
5,802
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
116,289
|
114,005
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,965
|
8,782
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
30,867
|
30,504
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,612
|
45,752
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,480
|
9,409
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,358
|
15,731
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,625
|
2,592
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
585
|
584
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,843
|
12,845
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,705
|
24,691
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
72,472
|
73,027
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,869
|
3,845
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,022
|
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,197 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,544 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000-554,000 rials.
