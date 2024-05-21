Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 21

Business Materials 21 May 2024 11:40 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 18 currency prices increased, while 18 fell compared to May 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,612 rials, while on May 20, one euro was 45,752 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 21

Rial on May 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,362

52,070

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,166

46,196

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,926

3,845

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,929

3,811

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,114

5,998

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,867

136,199

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,088

15,081

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,905

27,177

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,386

5,362

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,107

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,851

30,560

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,667

25,754

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,309

2,198

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,305

1,289

1 Russian ruble

RUB

464

455

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,030

26,974

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,172

30,852

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

35,842

38,268

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,401

1,391

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,499

31,462

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,703

8,642

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,806

5,802

100 Thai baths

THB

116,289

114,005

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,965

8,782

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,867

30,504

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,612

45,752

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,480

9,409

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,358

15,731

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,625

2,592

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

585

584

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,843

12,845

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,705

24,691

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,472

73,027

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,869

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,197 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,544 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000-554,000 rials.

