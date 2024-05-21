Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 18 currency prices increased, while 18 fell compared to May 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,612 rials, while on May 20, one euro was 45,752 rials.

Currency Rial on May 21 Rial on May 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,362 52,070 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,166 46,196 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,926 3,845 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,929 3,811 1 Danish krone DKK 6,114 5,998 1 Indian rupee INR 505 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,867 136,199 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,088 15,081 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,905 27,177 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,107 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,851 30,560 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,667 25,754 1 South African rand ZAR 2,309 2,198 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,305 1,289 1 Russian ruble RUB 464 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,030 26,974 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,172 30,852 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 35,842 38,268 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,401 1,391 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,499 31,462 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,703 8,642 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,806 5,802 100 Thai baths THB 116,289 114,005 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,965 8,782 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,867 30,504 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,612 45,752 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,480 9,409 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,358 15,731 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,625 2,592 1 Afghan afghani AFN 585 584 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,843 12,845 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,705 24,691 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,472 73,027 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,869 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,197 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,544 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000-554,000 rials.

