ANAMA briefs US delegation over landmine challenges in liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency Samir Poladov held a meeting with a delegation headed by the head of the Azerbaijan Society Tarlan Ahmadov operating in Maine (USA), Trend reports via ANAMA.

According to the delegation, the mission was to discuss the post-war mine threat. The Maine delegation, which included officials and public representatives, was briefed on the agency's history, general directions, the mine problem in liberated territories, the effects of mines on human life and the environment, as well as humanitarian demining operations.

In addition to answering questions from the delegation, the meeting covered topics such as the coordinated reconstruction activities in liberated from occupation territories, the possibility of cooperation in combating mine threats, the role of local and international organizations in demining.

