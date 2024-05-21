Oman's Salam Air intends to establish flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. The Omani airline Salam Air plans to launch flights to Kazakhstan on the Muscat-Almaty route, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

Slated to operate twice a week (Tuesdays and Fridays), the first flight will be performed on June 18 on an Airbus A320/A321 aircraft with a capacity of 180–230 seats.

According to the Ministry, the resumption of air traffic will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Notably, the total number of international flights from Kazakhstan reached 567 per week on 121 air routes. Direct flights are available to 28 countries.

Furthermore, the number of passengers transported by air in Kazakhstan amounted to 13.3 million from January through December 2023. This is 20.7 percent more than in the same period in 2022.

At the same time, passenger turnover amounted to 25.9 billion p-km (increased by 28.8 percent compared to January–December 2022).