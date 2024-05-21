Fatal mine incident occurs in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. One person has been killed following a mine incident in Azerbaijan's Hasangaya village, Aghdara district, Trend reports via the joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the statement, Arzu Hajiyev, born in 1965, died when he was blown up by a mine while grazing livestock in an area not cleared of mines, not far from the former contact line.

An investigation into this fact is underway at the Tartar District Prosecutor's Office.

To note, after the second Karabakh war in 2020, nearly 80 percent of the people who died from mine incidents in Azerbaijan were civilians. Since November 10, 2020, landmines have claimed the lives of over 350 people in the liberated areas, resulting in over 60 fatalities and nearly 290 injuries.

