Baku hosts “Towards Green World” plant health forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. In line with the President of Azerbaijan's decree declaring 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” and marking the International Day of Plant Health, the Plant Health Forum titled “Towards a Green World” has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The event, organized jointly by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (FSA) and the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, is attended by representatives of a number of government agencies, foreign countries, international organizations, and experts.

The forum, scheduled to take place on May 21–22, aims to create a platform for collaboration on protecting plants and plant products from pests, promoting plant health through pest control, and expanding production. It also seeks to ensure the safe trade of plants and plant products, enhance global food security, and conserve biodiversity. Participants will include national plant health institutions, regional and international organizations, government agencies, and experts.

